IOpipe is a high fidelity metrics and monitoring service which allows you to see inside Amazon Lambda functions for better insights into the daily operations and development of serverless applications.
Find out when functions are performing poorly, why, and how to fix them.
Discover how cold starts are affecting your application, and when.
Debug your serverless applications faster with instant access to errors and logs.
Setup only takes 3 minutes, there are no VMs or servers to run.
Function Performance Metrics
Realtime Alerts
Distributed Stack Traces
Realtime Dashboard
Why IOpipe
Knowing what’s working and what isn’t is a basic and essential operational challenge for developers. The capability to debug your applications across dev, staging, and production environments is table stakes for any developer platform. Yet, today, this experience is lacking for developers of Function-as-a-Service applications on platforms such as AWS Lambda. It’s a new ecosystem and rapidly improving, but there’s a clear gap in tooling, especially around application performance and monitoring.
Few to none of the tools built for traditional application performance, server, or container monitoring have been adapted for serverless applications.
Get Started in 3 Minutes
IOpipe provides an open source module that you add to your Lambda function. Once you add IOpipe to your function, it will send telemetry to the IOpipe service. You'll get realtime access to this analyzed telemetry within seconds.
Follow these steps to integrate IOpipe into your Lambda functions:
Download iopipe:
$ npm install --save iopipe
Integrate iopipe:
var iopipe = require("iopipe")({ clientId: CLIENT_TOKEN }) exports.handler = iopipe( function(event, context, callback) { // Your Code Here callback() } )