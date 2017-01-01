Why IOpipe

Knowing what’s working and what isn’t is a basic and essential operational challenge for developers. The capability to debug your applications across dev, staging, and production environments is table stakes for any developer platform. Yet, today, this experience is lacking for developers of Function-as-a-Service applications on platforms such as AWS Lambda. It’s a new ecosystem and rapidly improving, but there’s a clear gap in tooling, especially around application performance and monitoring.

Few to none of the tools built for traditional application performance, server, or container monitoring have been adapted for serverless applications.

